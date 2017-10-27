News

Giveaways, free classes, jumping castle at crossfit open day

Crossfit 2480 are celebrating their third birthday bash tomorrow.
Crossfit 2480 are celebrating their third birthday bash tomorrow. David Freund
JASMINE BURKE
by

TRAINING facility CrossFit 2480 are welcoming the community to their third birthday bash tomorrow.

Part-owner Jay Onslow said the past few years they have grown their community to establish "the premier training facility on the Northern Rivers”.

"We have raised funds for numerous charities over the years including - Jodie's Inspiration, Movember, and Our Kids and also support local sporting teams through sponsorship and offering prizes to their trivia nights and fundraising efforts,” Mr Onslow said.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a friendly, safe and fun place for anyone who wants to improve their overall fitness.”

The first 10 people to join on open day will receive a free PT sessions and two weeks of free classes (valued at more than $200).

Events on the day include free jumping castle for kids, workouts with friends and prize give-aways of more that $1500.　

Tomorrow from 8.30am-12pm, 2/10 Three Chain Rd South Lismore.

Topics:  crossfit lismore northern rivers business

Lismore Northern Star
Murderer's wife agreed to help for 'financial advantage'

Murderer's wife agreed to help for 'financial advantage'

CANDACE Martin repeatedly lied to police about her husband's involvement and her own culpability in the murder of her father-in-law, a court has heard.

New developments at Casino could unlock surge in job growth

New developments at Casino could unlock economic prosperity for the whole Northern Rivers.

'We are in desperate need of jobs further from the coast'

'Distressing' decision to suspend Remembrance Day fundraising

POPPY DAY: Lismore RSL Sub-branch will be giving away poppies on Remembrance Day this year as the NSW RSL has banned all Sub-branch fundraising. Back in 2010 Lismore members Chas Clifford and Darryl Hawke raised funds for Legacy Week with the sale of poppies and Legacy badges.

Sub-branch members "extremely disappointed"; with state directive

Park fencing not the end for environment centre

TOTALLY LOCKED OUT: Volunteers at the Total Environment Centre in Railway Park Byron Bay arrived for work on Wednesday morning to find the rotunda surrounded by a fence. Pictured are: Nino MacDonald, John Lazarus and Marie Hayes.

Bit of gardening the real reason behind safety fencing

Local Partners