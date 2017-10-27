Giveaways, free classes, jumping castle at crossfit open day

TRAINING facility CrossFit 2480 are welcoming the community to their third birthday bash tomorrow.

Part-owner Jay Onslow said the past few years they have grown their community to establish "the premier training facility on the Northern Rivers”.

"We have raised funds for numerous charities over the years including - Jodie's Inspiration, Movember, and Our Kids and also support local sporting teams through sponsorship and offering prizes to their trivia nights and fundraising efforts,” Mr Onslow said.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a friendly, safe and fun place for anyone who wants to improve their overall fitness.”

The first 10 people to join on open day will receive a free PT sessions and two weeks of free classes (valued at more than $200).

Events on the day include free jumping castle for kids, workouts with friends and prize give-aways of more that $1500.

Tomorrow from 8.30am-12pm, 2/10 Three Chain Rd South Lismore.