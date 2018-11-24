'Give them hell in heaven': Cam's life, legacy remembered

Cameron Frewer has been lovingly remembered. Cameron's wife, Catherine, and their children, Lachlan, 15, Oscar, 11, and Heidi, 8.

Cameron Frewer has been lovingly remembered. Cameron's wife, Catherine, and their children, Lachlan, 15, Oscar, 11, and Heidi, 8. Patrick Woods

"THE idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will."

In a sea of colour and lycra, Cameron Frewer has been lovingly farewelled by his family, friends, and cyclists from all over the country.

This afternoon at the Gregson and Weight Chapel at Caloundra, the 44-year-old's public memorial was full of heart-felt messages and promises to continue his fight for justice.

The family had asked for people to come dressed in colourful outfits or their cycling gear, and well-wishers did just that.

Cyclists gathered to remember Cameron. Patrick Woods

His wife, Catherine, children Lachlan, Oscar and Heidi, and parents Peter and Margaret were welcomed into the chapel with a standing ovation.

Looking around the crowd, it was obvious how many lives Cameron had touched. There was no shortage of tears, with friends and strangers supporting each other throughout the service.

Close friend of Cameron's, Bicycle Queensland CEO Anne Savage, said it was wonderful to see so many come to show their love and support for the Frewer family.

"This has been a wonderful celebration of his life and his legacy," she said.

"Cameron certainly won't be forgotten, and I know that Catherine and his children have been very overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"Cameron will be badly missed by all who knew him, and so many people in the national and international cycling community."

Cyclists travelled from all over the country to attend. Patrick Woods

Celebrant Dean Aitken said when speaking to Catherine, key qualities about Cameron had stuck with him.

"They were love, they were honesty, they were humility, and this beautiful smile that he had," he said.

Childhood sweethearts since they were 14 years old, Cameron and Catherine were meant to grow old together surrounded by their three children. A future Catherine will now face alone.

"What will matter is not your memories, but the memories that live on in those that loved you," Catherine said in the eulogy.

"My love, my heart, my all, my hero, my best friend, my everything. I never imagined I'd see myself standing here in this position without you.

"It's being without you that I'll never get used to.

"You loved life, and us, so much. And I promise you from the bottom of my heart, I will strive and fight and continue on your passion for harmony and fairness."

Cameron Frewer's public memorial. Patrick Woods

Catherine addressed Cameron's tireless work in educating motorists on the 1 metre safe passing laws, and said his efforts would not be for nothing.

"The safe pass laws exist, but they're not being enforced. Why not?" she said.

"I'll be out there making a lot of noise for Cam now. I'm going to take up his fight, and I will carry on his campaign.

"You won't see the back of me. I'm Cam's voice now."

The Frewer family were met with a standing ovation from well-wishers. Patrick Woods

Ms Savage also pledged to keep Cameron's legacy alive.

"You were fearless," she said.

"You were principled. When those in positions of power abused their privilege and authority, you did not stand down and you did not stay home.

"You were selfless. You felt a responsibility to your children ... to create a better world, a safer world, for all of us to live in.

Ms Savage said people in the cycling community went to Cameron for advice, for solace, and to vent their frustrations.

Anne Savage, CEO of Bicycle Queensland. Patrick Woods

"To some of us, you were a saviour," she said.

"You had deathless courage. You held your nerve. You went out there and you didn't look back.

"You showed all of us that through our actions, we can change the course of history.

"You have, and for the better.

"Look back now and be proud of all that you achieved in a life cut short. I won't forget you, none of us will.

"Give them hell in heaven."

Speakers and guests pledged to keep Cameron's legacy alive. Patrick Woods

Instead of flowers, the Frewer family selflessly asked for donations to be made to Bicycle Queensland.

"We greatly appreciate the family's kindness. It certainly wasn't considered or expected ... but we are most appreciative," Ms Savage said.

The money will be used to continue Cameron's campaign, Drive Safe, Pass Wide.

Cameron was killed on November 5 when he was hit by a car while cycling at Caloundra. Police are still searching for witnesses as investigations continue.