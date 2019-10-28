Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SINGLES: Billy Vincent from MAFS will be the special guest at the first speed dating niht in Ballina.
SINGLES: Billy Vincent from MAFS will be the special guest at the first speed dating niht in Ballina.
Celebrity

Give speed dating a go and meet MAFS star

28th Oct 2019 3:44 PM

A NEW speed dating event has been confirmed for 25 to 45 year olds in Ballina, organised by the Ballina Lions Club.

Assistants will get three minutes to talk, plus a list of sample questions are provided to everyone if they get stuck for words.

|When the bell rings, the ladies will move onto the next table.

A simple tick or cross in the back of their ticket indicates if they would like to see that person again.

After the function, any matches will be notified of the other person's phone number and/or email.

Guest Billy Vincent from Married at First Sight will be appearing as a guest only.

Tickets are $20 from the venue.

For further inquiries contact 0467666238.

This Wednesday, October 30, from 6.30pm at the Westower Tavern, West Ballina.

ballina billy vincent mafs married at first sight speed dating westower tavern ballina whatson
Ballina Shire Advocate

Top Stories

    CLOSED (for now): Lismore restaurant reveals big plans

    premium_icon CLOSED (for now): Lismore restaurant reveals big plans

    Business A POPULAR Lismore restaurant has closed its doors, but it's not goodbye -- they have revealed big plans for a vacant site in the CBD.

    Ballina tip back to normal after fire in waste drop-off area

    premium_icon Ballina tip back to normal after fire in waste drop-off area

    Council News The waste management centre was closed after the fire broke out

    Developer claims report addresses heritage concerns

    premium_icon Developer claims report addresses heritage concerns

    Community The Iron Gates 175 residential lot has been marred with controversy