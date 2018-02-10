'Give me my mail': Bow and arrow used in terrifying threat

MAIL RAGE: Joel Edmund Cahill is alleged to have threatened a staff member of the Mallanganee Wild West Store with a bow and arrow.

MAIL RAGE: Joel Edmund Cahill is alleged to have threatened a staff member of the Mallanganee Wild West Store with a bow and arrow. Facebook

THE WILD West Store and post officer at Mallanganee was the scene of a bizarre and frightening incident yesterday where a man allegedly threatened a shop assistant with a bow and arrow because his mail hadn't arrived.

Police allege about 7.45am a man entered the general store and asked for an envelope or express post parcel addressed to the initials "JC".

When it couldn't be located by the young man behind the counter, the man left the shop, returning a short time later armed with a compound bow and arrow.

WILD WEST: The Mallanganee WIld West Store and Post Office. Contributed

He allegedly pulled back the string and threatened to fire the bow if his mail couldn't be found.

Police allege the bow wasn't loaded but the man was waving an arrow in one of his hands.

He then walked out of the store and got into his silver Ford Falcon, pausing to put his seatbelt on before driving off.

The car was found abandoned nearby a short time later.

The silver Ford Falcom driven by Joel Edmund Cahill as he left the Mallanganee Wild West Store after allegedly threatening a staff member with a bow and arrow. Facebook

Further enquiries resulted in a 33-year-old Casino man, Joel Edmund Cahill, being arrested at his home in Casino and charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court this morning.

Owner of the Wild West Store Tanya Wotton praised police for acting quickly

"The police were absolutely amazing, they showed up here, found his car down the road and had arrested him within four hours."

She said the store would keep a look out for the missing mail when it eventually arrived.