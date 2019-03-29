Give 'liquid gold' and save a life

PLASMA PARTY: Australian Red Cross Blood Service's Scott Morrison is inviting everyone to give plasma on Monday April 8 at the Lismore Blood Service where there will be plenty of prizes, costumes and delicious homemade treats for all donors.

PLASMA PARTY: Australian Red Cross Blood Service's Scott Morrison is inviting everyone to give plasma on Monday April 8 at the Lismore Blood Service where there will be plenty of prizes, costumes and delicious homemade treats for all donors. Alison Paterson

THERE'S a shout-out for people wanting to save lives as the Lismore Donor Centre hosts a drive for plasma donations.

On Monday April 8, the Lismore Blood Donor Centre aims to set a new record for the highest number of plasma donations in one day when they host their inaugural Plasma Party.

Blood Service spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said the dedicated Plasma Party will run for 11 hours with the centre opening for extended hours from 8am - 7pm.

Ms Smetioukh said plasma is known as 'liquid gold' as "each plasma donation helps treat people suffering serious burns or cancer, protects people with brain or blood disorders, and protects kids against chicken pox.

"So the plasma party will see staff dressed up, the famous snacks themed gold and yellow and the centre decorated in true party spirit," she said.

"The current record for the most plasma donations in one day at Lismore Donor Centre is 38 donations and 80 plasma donations would see the current record tumble."

She said the Australian Red Cross Blood Service needs more than 700 people to donate plasma in Lismore every month, and the Lismore Donor Centre hopes to achieve 80 of those donations in just one day.

"We still have appointments that need to be filled to help break this record, so we're encouraging locals to make an appointment for the day and be a part of something really special," Ms Smetioukh said.

"Plasma can be used in 18 different ways, and with demand for this powerful component of blood growing every year, donations are always needed.

"Continuous improvements in the detection of some health conditions, combined with an ageing population and the high standard of health care in Australia is thought to be behind Australia's rapidly growing demand for plasma.

Ms Smetioukh said donating plasma is very similar to a standard blood donation.

"Donating plasma is simple, sit back and relax on a comfy couch for 45 minutes - it really is that easy," she said.

To make an appointment or learn more call 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au