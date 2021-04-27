‘Give it back’: Health fund’s massive $225m profit

Health funds are being told to return profits they made from COVID surgery bans to their members, as nib is set to make millions.

Health fund nib is expecting a massive $225 million profit as a result of savings from last year's COVID-19 surgery ban and it won't say whether it will return it to members.

Just weeks after announcing the second premium rise in six months the company reported it expected underlying profits to soar almost 50 per cent from $86.9 million for the first half of the financial year and be within the range of $200 million to $225 million.

Its share price surged 10 per cent after the report.

Australian Private Hospitals Association chief Michael Roff hit out at the fund accusing it of profiteering at members' expense.

"Instead of repaying members fees as others have done, they are pocketing the extra cash and boasting about record profits," Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) CEO Michael Roff said.

"This would represent a 50 per cent increase in profit on the previous year, driven by the fact nib members paid premiums for services they couldn't access," he said.

CHOICE's Senior Campaigner Dean Price joined the calls for nib to return the COVID-19 savings to its members.

"nib's announcement today is further proof that the health insurance industry is pocketing windfall gains from when elective surgeries were shut down as part of the response to COVID-19." he said.

"nib forced its customers to continue paying full price for their health insurance even though people couldn't access a full range of services. Rather than return money back to customers, nib has decided to profit from COVID lockdowns. Customers deserve better from nib and the wider health insurance sector," he said.

Health funds have been holding hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve to pay for the catch up in elective surgeries they were expecting after the COVID-19 surgery bans were lifted.

Medibank reported in March they were holding deferred claims of $310 million in case there was a rush of people who deferred elective surgery seeking to have it done after the COVID surgery ban was lifted.

However, it appears the surgery catch up has not happened at the rate health funds expected.

Activity levels in private hospitals were down 6.9 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, so the rush to elective surgery has not occurred, Mr Roff said.

"They should return the fees paid to their members and stop hoarding cash on a pretence." Mr Roff said.

Earlier this year HBF in Western Australia promised to return $40 million to their policyholders after they did not spend as much as expected on surgery.

Health fund AIA is planning to give its members an average rebate of around $200 each.

"There is no reason why all health funds can't declare how much they will return to members," he said.

"Australians have been hit hard by the pandemic and if private health insurers are holding on to money that could help people struggling to pay the bills they should also 'do the right thing'," he said.

Last month Medibank told News Corp Victorian claims are down 15 per cent reflecting the impact of the second lockdown, whereas outside of Victoria, in aggregate claims were up 2 per cent.

Non-surgical claims were down 14 per cent with the most notable declines across rehab, psych and respiratory specialities.

Last year the fund deferred its April 1 premium rise until October reducing revenue by $109 million.

"Any permanent net claims savings due to COVID will be given back to our customers through additional support in the future," Medibank CEO Craig Drummond said.

Originally published as 'Give it back': Health fund's massive $225m profit