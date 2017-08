GIRLS CHARGED: Lismore Police arrested three teenage girls regarding alleged property damage to a youth home in Keen St, Lismore, The trio were bail refused and will appear in court today.

LISMORE police have reported three teenage girls have had bail refused and will appear in court today on property damage charges.

Police allege the trio who comprise two 13-year-old girls and one 14-year-old girl have caused damage to a share house in the Lismore CBD.

"On Wednesday three female juveniles were arrested in relation to causing damage at a youth home in Keen St, Lismore,” a police spokesperson said.

"All three were bail refused and will go before the court today.”