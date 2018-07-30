Girls 'rayse' the bar on tech innovation

FIVE Northern Rivers teens have raised the bar for young women in technology by designing a real-life app.

The impressive app, Rayse, is a garage sale tracker which engages sale holders to donate proceeds towards local charities who help victims of the 2017 flood.

Designing the app was part of a project for a competition which could see teams travel to the US and pitch their creation to the world's biggest tech companies, such as Google.

Making up the only Northern Rivers team entering the annual Search for the Next Tech Girl Superhero Competition is Ebony Anderson, 15, Indigo Laverick, 13, Ivy Webster,15, Annitta Boonrat, 16, Clare Cornwell, 13, all of St John's College, Woodlawn.

The national competition requires entrants to identify a problem in their local community to solve, then research and document a solution in a business plan, build a working app prototype and pitch it in a public video.

Speaking on behalf of the Rayse team was Clare Cornwell.

"Our idea came from the floods last year in Lismore,” she said.

Clare said they saw a lot of people wanted to help after the floods, so they set about creating a singular platform where people could offer help or ask for help when needed.

"So we came up with making one platform with Rayse. Our app also gives a voice to other smaller community charities to form a greater community bond.

Rayse has a map which shows users the different garage sales in the area, where people can add a sale or look for a sale. Each sale advertised is linked to local charities.

With team mates taking turns in different roles in the design process, Clare said she spent the most time learning about coding, which is how they build the app.

"It's really weird to think we are only 13 and I'm building an app,” she said.

"I'm so excited to know that something we've all made actually works, and might actually make it out there and go live.

"It's rewarding to know it will be involving real charities. This is a really good opportunity and good competition because it is specifically targeted to get more girls into technology.”

Mentored by St John's College Leader of Learning Library and Information Services Catherine Graham-Smith and Fairfax Media's Lou Shao, the Rayse team have been collaborating on the project for three months.

"We have real local charities on board like Women up North Housing, House with No Steps (Summerland Farm), The Smith Family and St Vincent de Paul,” Ms Graham-Smith said.

"I went on a site to look at an estimate on building our app and the quote I got back was $81,600 to design and build it.

"This has been an incredible real-life learning experience for the girls and it's an extra curriculum activity.”

The national showcase event for the Search for the Next Tech Girl Superhero Competition will be held at QUT, Brisbane on September 9.