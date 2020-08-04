Girl’s parents let her stay with sex offender

A FAMILY'S decision to let a 13-year-old girl stay with a registered sex offender stunned a seasoned magistrate.

Disbelief was clear on magistrate Terry Duroux's face when he was told the man's former partner knew of his criminal history when she and her younger sister temporarily moved in with him.

Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday heard the man failed to comply with a child protection order when he did not tell police he had been in contact with the girl.

He also did not declare a Snapchat account he had opened to communicate with his partner at the time.

The court heard the man was on a suspended sentence with a five-year reporting period.

Under the order, he is required to report any contact with a child within 24 hours and any new social networking accounts within seven days.

The 39-year-old was in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman last year.

His partner's parents organised for the man's partner and her younger sister to stay with him at his Maryborough home for about two weeks while they organised a move to Dubbo, NSW.

The court heard the parents did this so the girl's schooling would not be disrupted.

Mr Duroux acknowledged the man had not initiated the contact with the child.

He also said it was clear there were no "sinister overtones" in the man signing up for Snapchat, on which his partner at the time was his only contact.

He stressed, however, that the onus was on the man to report these incidents.

The court heard the man had no prior history of failing to report but Mr Duroux said these offences were serious breaches, saying the man had "failed dismally" in following orders.

Mr Duroux fined the man $1500 for the two failures to comply, with convictions recorded.

His alleged breach of the suspended sentence was committed to the district court.