Girls' Night In gets crazy for a good cause

CUTTING IT FINE: Leigh Dowling gets to work on Sue Bell's lawn as part of her Girls' Night In auction win. Adam Berger

THINGS can get a little wild at Ocean Shores Tavern's Cancer Council Girls' Night In fundraisers.

Last year Sue Bell from Ocean Shores paid nearly $100 at auction to have Ocean Shores Tavern's Man about Town, Leigh Dowling, come over and mow her lawns - in his jocks.

And last Friday Ms Bell's guests came over and paid $10 each to watch Mr Dowling deliver on his promise, in his own inimitable fashion, as a further fundraiser for the Cancer Council.

This year's Girls' Night In, on from 6.30pm this Friday at the Ocean Shores Tavern, will feature a Shire Choir pop-up event.

"Tickets are just $20 at the door, including bubbles and nibbles on arrival," organiser Kim Dowling said.

"The Shire Choir promises to bring us all together for an evening of uninhibited fun, laughter and community.

"We'll be learning a classic pop song in three-part harmony and then belting it out together.

"The the song we sing together on the night will be fun, familiar and arranged to make us all sound fabulous.

"Come along and raise your voice at the Girls' Night In.

"There'll be raffles, prizes and the boys behind the bar will be getting their kit off for the cause - and perhaps a little wet because we have hired a dunk tank."