Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUTTING IT FINE: Leigh Dowling gets to work on Sue Bell's lawn as part of her Girls' Night In auction win.
CUTTING IT FINE: Leigh Dowling gets to work on Sue Bell's lawn as part of her Girls' Night In auction win. Adam Berger
News

Girls' Night In gets crazy for a good cause

Christian Morrow
by
11th Nov 2019 3:10 PM

THINGS can get a little wild at Ocean Shores Tavern's Cancer Council Girls' Night In fundraisers.

Last year Sue Bell from Ocean Shores paid nearly $100 at auction to have Ocean Shores Tavern's Man about Town, Leigh Dowling, come over and mow her lawns - in his jocks.

And last Friday Ms Bell's guests came over and paid $10 each to watch Mr Dowling deliver on his promise, in his own inimitable fashion, as a further fundraiser for the Cancer Council.

This year's Girls' Night In, on from 6.30pm this Friday at the Ocean Shores Tavern, will feature a Shire Choir pop-up event.

"Tickets are just $20 at the door, including bubbles and nibbles on arrival," organiser Kim Dowling said.

"The Shire Choir promises to bring us all together for an evening of uninhibited fun, laughter and community.

"We'll be learning a classic pop song in three-part harmony and then belting it out together.

"The the song we sing together on the night will be fun, familiar and arranged to make us all sound fabulous.

"Come along and raise your voice at the Girls' Night In.

"There'll be raffles, prizes and the boys behind the bar will be getting their kit off for the cause - and perhaps a little wet because we have hired a dunk tank."

cancer council girls' night in northern rivers community ocean shores tavern shire choir
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community prepares for ember attack

        Community prepares for ember attack

        News "THE last three days have been flat out backburning."

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        News A number of roads are closed across the region due to bushfires

        Smoky skies prompt health warning for asthmatics

        Smoky skies prompt health warning for asthmatics

        Health Anyone suffering from breathing problems should contact 000

        How to prepare your home for bush fire

        How to prepare your home for bush fire

        News Here are 14 simple tips to prepare your home for bush fire