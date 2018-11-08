Girls fly down the track

SPEED QUEENS: St Carthage's relay star quartet of Lilly Comber, Maggie Lynch, Natasha Moretti and Leo Robertson powered through five heats against 40 teams and took silver in the final comprising nine teams to be named second fastest in NSW.

A QUARTET of primary schoolgirls put their heart into a race and flew down the track to take silver as the second-fas test team in the state.

At Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre, on Friday 10-year-old year 4 students Lilly Comber and Maggie Lynch ran with 11-year-old year five students, Natasha Moretti and Leo Robertson to claim silver in the junior girls 4 x 100m relay.

The foursome beat 38 teams at the NSW Public Schools Sport Association event IN 59.42, just behind Laguna St East Sydney's time of 59.35.

Maggie Lynch said all the training was well worth it.

"I felt incredible when found out we had made the final,” she said.

" Then when found we had won the silver medal we were jumping up and down screaming with joy.”

Maggie said they celebrated their silver medals with ice-cream with sprinkles.

Meanwhile, other youngsters from the region at the PSSA included para-athlete Malachi Canning who achieve a gold medal for discuss and personal bests in the 100m, 200m and 800m races.

Malachi threw a distance of 21.30m, way ahead of his nearest rival's 19.88m.