Lee Westwood and Helen Storey.
Golf

Girlfriend wins Masters ‘wet top comp’

by Jaclyn Hendricks
13th Nov 2020 6:33 AM

Helen Storey may not be teeing off at the 2020 Masters, but she's the self-proclaimed winner of another Augusta competition.

On Thursday, the girlfriend of British golfer Lee Westwood joked about her sweaty status while playing caddie for the day at Augusta National in Georgia.

"I'd win the wet vest competition! 1000% humidity out there," Storey posted to Instagram.

Westwood, who currently ranks 47th in the world, has two PGA Tour wins under his belt, in addition to 25 European Tour victories.

In the lead-up to Friday's start to the tournament, Westwood shared a scenic photo of himself and Storey at Augusta.

"This backdrop never gets old! #TheMasters," he captioned the post.

Storey has been linked to 47-year-old Westwood since 2015, according to The Sun. The couple is said to have been introduced by Westwood pal Graham Wylie, who is the husband of Storey's sister.

- New York Post

Originally published as Girlfriend wins Masters 'wet top comp'

