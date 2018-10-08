Girlfriend helped murder-accused to dodge capture

HIDING HELP: Emma Thorley helped her then boyfriend Philip Becker dodge police after he was wanted for questioning over the Tweed Heads shooting death of Ace Hall.

A WOMAN who helped her boyfriend run from police over a fatal Tweed Heads shooting was in a "dysfunctional relationship” marred by ice addiction, violence and emotional manipulation, a court has heard.

Emma Lesley Thorley, 29, came to the aid of her boyfriend Phillip Becker after the shooting of a former drug associate, Ace Hall, on June 24 last year. Becker is charged with murder over Hall's death but has yet to enter a plea.

The single mother faced sentencing in Lismore District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to hindering a police investigation.

The court heard after the June 24 shooting she accompanied Becker to a friend's Gold Coast home and booked a Labrador apartment for the couple as temporary accommodation.

During this period the pair stopped using their known phone numbers and obtained new ones.

Thorley then accompanied Becker on what was a planned road trip to Newcastle to stay with his sister. However, they were arrested at a service station in Jimboomba on the outskirts of Brisbane in the early morning of June 27. Thorley was subsequently charged on October 17.

The court heard during an initial police interview she lied about being at the scene of the shooting or having any knowledge about it.

But when two undercover police were put into her holding cell, she told them she was there.

Police also recorded conversations between herself and her mother in which she said Becker was "calm” at the time of the shooting.

She later provided police with information about the disposal of a gun.

Judge Deborah Sweeney said Thorley's assistance "involved some planning” and "occurred over a few days”. She noted the gun had never been found.

However, Judge Sweeney also said Becker had been violent towards her. "He had prevented her from leaving the relationship... he had hit her in front of (Thorley's) child.”

After Becker was behind bars she said something to Thorley which "caused her to try and kill herself afterwards.”

"In Thorley's case her vulnerability to emotional manipulation by Mr Becker is taken into account,” Judge Sweeney said.

"In my view it reduces her moral culpability.”

Thorley was sentenced to 12 months jail, with a nine month non-parole period. But because she he had already spent nine months on remand she was granted immediate parole and left court a free woman.