GIRL TUESDAY: Not easy being clean

AS REGULAR readers of this column will know, I struggle with regular housework.

Don't get me wrong; my house is (almost) always tidy, and it's never dirty as such. But I live by the seaside and own a large, supposedly non-shedding dog; just these two factors combine to undo any progress I may make in the dusting department.

As always, when visitors are nigh, I look with a critical eye and find my cleaning skills sorely lacking. As a neighbour once said, if you have to be bad at something, it may as well be housework.

I bought myself a Christmas present last year, in the form of a robotic vacuum cleaner I've named Rosie, after the maid in The Jetsons, and I love her to bits.

The fact that I have to lift chairs off the floor and reorganise the living room to allow Rosie unfettered access to all areas notwithstanding, she does a mostly fabulous job and keeps the dog entertained.

My son's mother-in-law is bordering on obsessive when it comes to cleanliness. She's not a hand washer, but she's only one anti-bacterial product ad on TV away from it, I suspect.

My son told me not long after he'd met his future bride that when visiting her parents, if he got up from the sofa to use the bathroom, when he returned the cushions had all been fluffed and rearranged on the diagonal.

Benches were instantly wiped when he picked up his coffee mug for a sip. His ma-in-law is always the first to jump up after a meal to clear the table and wash the dishes; I live in hope that she'll run out of tasks to tick off in her own home.

So it was with a rather nasty feeling of amusement on my part that I heard her recent horror story.

It seems she recently used the staff bathroom in the shopping center where she's worked for 30-odd years and was fortunate enough (or perhaps unfortunate; it depends entirely on your personal perspective) to witness the cleaner, who'd also worked there for many years, scrubbing the countertops, taps and basins with great enthusiasm and energy.

What's wrong with that, you may well ask. Well, she was using one of the toilet brushes.

As I said, I'm not proud of myself, but golly I laughed.