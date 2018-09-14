11-year-old child bitten by a snake

The child had reportedly been bitten by a "brown coloured" snake

AN 11-year-old girl has been bitten by a snake on her hand.

Paramedics were called to a residence of Toolakea Beach Road where the child had reportedly been bitten by a "brown coloured" snake at 6.39pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the girl was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition, showing no signs of symptoms.

In a separate incident, a man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition after being bitten by dog.

Paramedics were called to a private address on Parakeet Court, Condon shortly before 1am.

The QAS spokesman said the 20-year-old man was playing with the dog at the time of the incident.

"It obviously didn't take a liking to what he was doing," the spokesman said.

He said the dog bit the man on the lip.

The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a cut to his lip.