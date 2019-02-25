Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face court after an incident involving a gel gun.
A man will face court after an incident involving a gel gun. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Girl 'shot' by gel blaster while driving

Zizi Averill
by
25th Feb 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Mackay man will face court after a teenage girl was shot with a gel blaster gun as she was driving along a Rural View road.

Police will allege the 18-year-old man was a passenger in a car when he fired at the 17-year-old girl on Mackay-Bucasia Road on Sunday evening.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said a gel pellet had hurt the girl when it hit her in the arm.

Police said a man had been arrested and charged with common assault and weapon charges.

He is due face Mackay Magistrates Court on March 18.

editors picks mackay mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police station queensland police service rural view
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Planning panel approves $22m coastal housing estate

    premium_icon Planning panel approves $22m coastal housing estate

    Council News CONSTRUCTION on the development could begin as soon as April this year.

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:19 PM
    Woman accused of lighting fire faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of lighting fire faces court

    News The fire threatened a number of properties on the weekend

    Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    premium_icon Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    TV Lennox man will be part of a world first for the TV franchise

    Beef Week set to sizzle with barbecue demonstrations

    premium_icon Beef Week set to sizzle with barbecue demonstrations

    Whats On LOCAL festival set to sizzle

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:00 PM