Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl punches police after stealing incident at Coles

A girl allegedly punched police after demanding they release her friend, who was arrested for shoplifting.
A girl allegedly punched police after demanding they release her friend, who was arrested for shoplifting. Trevor Veale

A JUVENILE will appear in Lismore Children's Court today after she allegedly punched police and resisted arrest.

Police said a girl was arrested on Monday after a shoplifting offence at Coles at Goonellabah.

"As police were speaking to the juvenile, a second female juvenile has approached police and demanded they release the first juvenile," police wrote on the Richmond Local Area Command Facebook page.

"The second juvenile threw several punches at police.

"The first juvenile then started filming the incident.

"The second juvenile was placed under arrest and had to be forced into the police van.

"Both were taken to Lismore Police Station and the phone was seized as evidence."

The first girl had her stealing matter dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

The second girl was charged with assaulting police and two counts of resisting police.

She was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Children's Court today.

Topics:  coles goonellabah northern rivers crime richmond local area command

Lismore Northern Star
UDPATE: No injuries but lane still closed on Pac Highway

UDPATE: No injuries but lane still closed on Pac Highway

EMERGENCY services are at the scene.

Crews continue to battle Kings Forest blaze

Meg Perkins sent in this shot of the Kings Forest fire, as seen from Casuarina Way.

Firefighters are still battling a blaze on the Far North Coast

Book your holidays: Splendour dates confirmed

FUN: The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017.

One very popular band has pretty much said they're coming

Lismore Laughs line up unveiled

HE'S BACK: Merrick Watts is coming to Lismore in March.

Three shows will be performed in this year's comedy festival

Local Partners