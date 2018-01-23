Girl punches police after stealing incident at Coles

A girl allegedly punched police after demanding they release her friend, who was arrested for shoplifting.

A JUVENILE will appear in Lismore Children's Court today after she allegedly punched police and resisted arrest.

Police said a girl was arrested on Monday after a shoplifting offence at Coles at Goonellabah.

"As police were speaking to the juvenile, a second female juvenile has approached police and demanded they release the first juvenile," police wrote on the Richmond Local Area Command Facebook page.

"The second juvenile threw several punches at police.

"The first juvenile then started filming the incident.

"The second juvenile was placed under arrest and had to be forced into the police van.

"Both were taken to Lismore Police Station and the phone was seized as evidence."

The first girl had her stealing matter dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

The second girl was charged with assaulting police and two counts of resisting police.

She was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Children's Court today.