Girl left an orphan after fatal home invasion

A TERRIFIED teenage girl saw paramedics frantically trying to save her father's life after he was gunned down during a violent home invasion yesterday.

Michael Menzel, 48, was fatally shot in the leg when a group of up to four people broke into the home he shared with his 13-year-old daughter at Gleneagle, south-west of Brisbane, shortly before 6am.

Victim Michael Menzel. Image from Facebook

Mr Menzel, described as "kind hearted", died soon after, despite paramedics efforts to save him.

A male flatmate aged 40 was hit in the head with a hammer but sustained only minor injuries.

Just what sparked the violence is unclear but investigators are not treating it as a random attack.

Officers spoke of a "tragic" scene, with Mr Menzel's young daughter in the home at the time of the shooting.

It's unclear if she witnessed the fatal shot but was there as paramedics worked on her dying father.

"A 13-year-old girl was also in the house at the time. She is the daughter of the man who died," Inspector Jim Plowman said.

The girl's mother passed away several years ago and she is expected to go into the care of her grandparents.

A manhunt is now underway for the people behind the shooting - including a possible female accomplice.

The group was seen fleeing the scene in a black, new model, Holden Commodore utility with no registration plates.

It was later spotted on the Mount Lindesay Highway.

Two women at the scene. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Family friend Lisa Rielly said she was devastated by the death.

"He had the biggest heart," she said.

"Michael was a very kind hearted generous man, he helped my family out through some rough times.

"From my heart, I'm sorry to his family that this has happened."

She said Mr Menzel, who previously worked as a chef, and his daughter were "very close".

"For his daughter I hope she gets justice," Ms Rielly said, in tears as she spoke.

"And that she knows there are people here that will support her through this."

Lisa Rielly talks to media at the scene. Picture: Steve Pohlner

A close friend said Mr Menzel was a great father.

"Micheal was a dear friend that I will never forget. He was always there if I needed him and cooked the best birthday cakes for everyone who needed one," she said.

"He was an awesome chef and (was) always working hard as a father … we all love him dearly and are really shocked with this crazy day.

"Love you Michael."

Police investigating the shooting at Gleneagle. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

Neighbour Billie Beever said she was shocked to wake up and learn Mr Menzel had been shot dead.

"He was super sweet," she said.

"He was always out walking his three-legged poodle it was so f … ing cute."

Another resident said the area was usually quiet.

"Not much usually happens around here, I can't remember anyone ever been shot or killed," he said.

"There's a lot of families around here.

"It's sad he died."

Some locals refer to part of Gleneagle as the “ice rink”. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Another local resident said cars would often come and go from Mr Menzel's home.

Some locals refer to this part of Gleneagle as the "ice rink" an allusion to the drug crystal methamphetamine

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle (or who has dashcam footage of CCTV) in the vicinity of Mr Menzel's Brittany Court home before 6am yesterday to come forward.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.