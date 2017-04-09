25°
News

FLOOD AFTERMATH: Girl with rare heart condition could lose pet

Alina Rylko
| 9th Apr 2017 5:38 PM Updated: 7:06 PM
Summer-Rose Mackay, 11, with her pet caboodle Ruby, 6.
Summer-Rose Mackay, 11, with her pet caboodle Ruby, 6.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE floodwaters' aftermath cruelly put Summer-Rose Mackay's companion pet on death row.

Ruby the caboodle is to be put down Monday after catching a tetanus infection caused by a migrating grass seed splinter.

But little Summer-Rose is suffering too.

The 11-year-old girl from Myrtle Creek near Rappville has a rare heart condition requiring urgent surgery.

Where people normally have two electrical nodes in their heart to regulate rhythm, Ruby has three, causing her heart to beat up to 180-beats minute. 

Her mother Nicola Mackay, 49, said Lady Cilento Hospital surgeons hope to burn one of the electrical nodes out.

"We're just cruising on the hope that nothing bad goes wrong," Mrs Mackay said.

"Her heart could have a bleed, she might need a pace maker - surgeons are supposed to tell you a 100 things that could go wrong.

"It's all frightening for mother and child."

Summer-Rose Mackay pictured with her sister, Harmony, 13.
Summer-Rose Mackay pictured with her sister, Harmony, 13.

Summer-Rose first began to show symptoms two years ago, intermittently turning pale, losing focus, and suffering shortness of breath.

Ruby became a closer companion dog during this devastating time.

"The girls push her around in prams, cuddle her and sleep with her, she's practically there on every adventure," said Mrs Mackay.

"Summer-Rose has been throwing up with worry that mummy may have to put Ruby down, so it's affecting her."

Ruby the six-year-old caboodle is due to be put down tomorrow.
Ruby the six-year-old caboodle is due to be put down tomorrow.

Due to the impending costs associated with Summer-Rose's surgery in Brisbane, Mrs Mackay can't afford Ruby's $1500 - $4000 treatment.

"(Nicola) is a single mum with a mortgage, she does everything on her own, she's an amazing super woman, and she really can't afford this," said Mrs Mackay's friend, Amanda Floyd.

Donate directly to the vet or contact Amanda Floyd for information: 0421 564 360. 

Daily Telegraph reported this week Health Minister Brad Hazard said there was "a high level of concern" about people contracting tetanus and other bacteria during the flood clean-up.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  heart surgery lady cilento children's hopsital summer-rose mackay tetanus infection

FLOOD AFTERMATH: Girl with rare heart condition could lose pet

FLOOD AFTERMATH: Girl with rare heart condition could lose...

It was the flood aftermath which cruelly put Summer-Rose Mackay's caboodle on death row, with the much-loved pet due to put down Monday.

Flood hero died as he lived - unselfishly

An aerial photograph of Casino during the 1954 flood. Photo Contributed

He was thought to be a very strong swimmer

Collapsed bridges add to Kyogle's $11 million bill

Kyogle Local Government Area towns were inundated during the Northern NSW flood disaster last week.

"We're not focused on who got what and who got the most mention.”

Time to 'beef' it up for the fitness challenge

Lauren Brien from Ultimate Strength and Conditioning pushing a sled in preparation for the Beef Week Fitness Challenge last year.

Calling all warriors for this year's Beef Week Fitness Challenge

Local Partners

Flood hero died as he lived - unselfishly

HE WAS part of the Evans Head Casino Surf Club and so was thought to be a very strong swimmer.

Bishop launches appeal to help the people of Lismore

SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road.

"It is our duty to do whatever we can to help them"

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.

You can volunteer or send food donations.

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.

Dance, celebrate, relax or enjoy with the kids

Plenty to do this week: ten things to do

WINK WINK: The free monthly community fundraiser is held at Billinudgel Hotel.

There is a number of fundraisers, plus some good gigs.

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.

Dance, celebrate, relax or enjoy with the kids

Plenty to do this week: ten things to do

WINK WINK: The free monthly community fundraiser is held at Billinudgel Hotel.

There is a number of fundraisers, plus some good gigs.

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!