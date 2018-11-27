Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alliannah Rose Cathcart drowned at Black River on Sunday. Source: Cathcart family.
Alliannah Rose Cathcart drowned at Black River on Sunday. Source: Cathcart family.
News

Community grief for drowned girl

by MADURA MCCORMACK
27th Nov 2018 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SIX-YEAR-OLD Townsville girl who drowned after a weekend birthday celebration took a tragic turn has been ­described as an "enthusiastic, high achieving, and friendly young child".

Alliannah Rose Cathcart had been at Black River with family and friends on Sunday when she disappeared about 1.15pm.

It is understood there had been about 10 other people, mostly children, in the water with Alliannah at the time.

Acting Inspector Steve Batterham said "heroic" police officers who arrived on scene dived into the water, where there had been a reported croc sighting just a week ago, to search for Alliannah.

Her body was pulled out of the water less than two hours after she ­disappeared.

"When they found the young child, it was quite obvious that she was ­deceased," he said.

"Our thoughts, prayers and well wishes go to the family and to the school community and others that will be ­impacted by this sad loss."

Bohlevale State School principal Helen Morris said the school community was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the death.

"The student was an enthusiastic, high achieving and friendly young child who will be greatly missed by all her friends and teachers," she said.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this ­difficult time.

"Support is being provided to ­students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at the school to ­provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

A note to parents informing them of Alliannah's passing, issued by the school and seen by the Bulletin, outlined how the news could affect their children.

"The best way to support your child at this time is to listen to them, respond to their questions, acknowledge their feelings, comfort them and help them feel safe," it read.

"Bohlevale State School is a wonderful community and I have no doubt that we will pull together to deal with this as best we possibly can."

A report will be prepared for the ­coroner.

More Stories

Show More
alliannah rose cathcart black river drowning townsville

Top Stories

    Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    premium_icon Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    Council News ZONING changes will open door for a planned subdivision of a North Coast site.

    New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    premium_icon New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    Business Ballina has welcomed a bit of Byron market

    The agony of a loved one going missing

    premium_icon The agony of a loved one going missing

    Opinion It started with a phone call to tell me my friend was missing

    How to sell your home before Christmas

    premium_icon How to sell your home before Christmas

    Property Sell your home before Christmas

    Local Partners