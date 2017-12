The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter flew a 12-year-old girl to hospital after a horse riding incident last night.

A YOUNG horse rider was flown to hospital in a stable but serious condition after a horse-riding accident at a property west of Casino.

Paramedics rushed to Simpkins Creek Rd, Simpkins Creek about 7.30pm last night to reports a 12-year-old girl had fallen off her horse at speed.

She was treated for spinal and head injures before the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter arrived on scene about 8.30pm.

The girl was then flown to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane for treatment.