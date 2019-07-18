Girl fights off predator hiding in the bushes

A GIRL managed to flee from a predator who shoved her to the ground after leading her into some bushes in Townsville.

A male, believed to be in his teens, approached the girl while she was out walking in suburban Gulliver on Tuesday, Queensland Police said.

After taking the girl into bushes, the male pushed her over and grabbed at her but she managed to break free and escape.

The offender remains on the run and Townsville's Child Abuse and Sexual Crimes Unit is expected to provide an update on the hunt later on Thursday.

Police have declined to release the age of the girl.