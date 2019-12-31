Girl fights for life, boy stable after near drownings
A YOUNG boy is recovering in hospital as a girl continues to fight for life after two near-drownings in the past 24 hours.
The boy was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned at a home in south Brisbane last night.
Emergency services treated him after he was pulled from water at a private residence in Runcorn at about 6.35pm.
He was transported in a stable condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.
The incident follows a young girl who is still fighting for her life after she nearly drowned at a private residence in Woodridge at 3.18pm yesterday.
Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and transported the girl to Queensland Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.