Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
Health

Girl fights for life, boy stable after near drownings

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy is recovering in hospital as a girl continues to fight for life after two near-drownings in the past 24 hours.

The boy was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned at a home in south Brisbane last night.

Emergency services treated him after he was pulled from water at a private residence in Runcorn at about 6.35pm.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The incident follows a young girl who is still fighting for her life after she nearly drowned at a private residence in Woodridge at 3.18pm yesterday.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and transported the girl to Queensland Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

children critical drowining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOLD: What’s next for this former corner shop?

        premium_icon SOLD: What’s next for this former corner shop?

        News THIS landmark property in East Lismore has been sold, and the new owners have big plans.

        Ring in 2020 with the family... and fireworks

        premium_icon Ring in 2020 with the family... and fireworks

        News ORGANISERS of the Alstonville New Year’s Eve event say the fireworks display is set...

        Jewellery shop will be 'closed for some time' after ram raid

        premium_icon Jewellery shop will be 'closed for some time' after ram raid

        Crime Police are currently at the shopping centre investigating

        Lismore family's desperate search for famous flood moggy

        premium_icon Lismore family's desperate search for famous flood moggy

        Offbeat SES volunteer rescued kitten during 2017 floods, but now he's gone.