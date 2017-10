The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident involving a 12 year old girl in Yamba NSW.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident involving a 12 year old girl in Yamba NSW. Supplied

A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling from a skateboard near Yamba yesterday afternoon.

It is believed she has suffered a head injury as a result of the fall and was airlifted by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital later in the evening.

The condition of the patient is reported as critical.

More details to follow.