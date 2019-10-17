Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called out to a home invasion in Shirleen Cr Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services were called out to a home invasion in Shirleen Cr Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Girl, 15, charged over home invasion

by TESS IKONOMOU
17th Oct 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has been charged over the terrifying home invasion in Condon and vicious assault of another girl.

The 15-year-old is facing five charges including one count of burglary and will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

It is alleged she broke into a Shirleen Crescent house in Condon on Monday night and attacked two girls with hammers.

A neighbour told the Townsville Bulletin she saw the girls emerge from the house which had been set alight, with blood pouring down their faces.

More Stories

Show More
crime home invasion townsville

Top Stories

    977 lightning strikes, but only a sprinkling of rain

    premium_icon 977 lightning strikes, but only a sprinkling of rain

    Weather A STORM which passed over the Northern Rivers looked spectacular, with plenty of lightning, but it didn't deliver very much rain.

    Busy Lismore road to be closed for 12 weeks

    premium_icon Busy Lismore road to be closed for 12 weeks

    Council News Caniaba Road to be closed for 12 weeks during earthworks

    P-plater blames speed on being tailgated in roadworks zone

    premium_icon P-plater blames speed on being tailgated in roadworks zone

    Crime Magistrate said he had "some sympathy” for people in roadworks areas

    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared

    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared

    Weather Total fire ban announced for entire region