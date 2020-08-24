Menu
Two teenage boys were allegedly busted with drugs at a Bellarine Peninsula school. Generic image
Crime

Girl busted with cereal bowl of cannabis in car

Rebecca Lollback
by
24th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
A GIRL will face children's court next month after she was allegedly caught with almost 30g of cannabis.

About 4.05pm on Friday, police were patrolling a park in Tweed Heads when they saw a car parked.

"As police approached the car they saw the young person sitting in the front passenger seat," a police spokesman said.

"At this point, police observed the young person bend down and frantically appeared to be shuffling items in the foot-well at her feet.

"Police spoke to the young person and other occupant of the vehicle and subsequently searched them and the vehicle.

"Underneath the seat where the young person was seated police located a red cereal bowl containing an amount of what is alleged to be cannabis."

A further search of the car found a handbag and a backpack, also in the foot-well near the girl, which contained two plastic zip-lock bags of cannabis.

The cannabis later weighed in at 27.8g.

The girl will appear before Tweed Heads Children's Court on September 14.

Lismore Northern Star

