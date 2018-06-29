Intruder assaults sleeping girl during break-in

Police have called for any information about an assault on a teenage girl during a breakin.

Police have called for any information about an assault on a teenage girl during a breakin. Trevor Veale

POLICE have appealed for information after a girl was indecently assaulted during a break-on overnight.

Richmond Police District officers were called to the scene of the break in on Tamar St, Ballina shortly after 2am.

Police were told a teenaged girl woke up to find a man, who had broken into her home, indecently assaulting her.

Police said the man fled through the back door and the girl woke her mother, who alerted police.

The man allegedly stole a number of items from the home.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad have since begun investigating the circumstances around the incident and have appealed for information from the community to locate the man.

He was described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, with a pale complexion, of above average height, with an average build.

He was dressed in a light grey-coloured hooded jumper and track pants at the time of the incident.

Police have urged who may know the identity of the man, or with information that may assist with inquiries, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.