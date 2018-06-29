Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have called for any information about an assault on a teenage girl during a breakin.
Police have called for any information about an assault on a teenage girl during a breakin. Trevor Veale
Council News

Intruder assaults sleeping girl during break-in

29th Jun 2018 3:11 PM

POLICE have appealed for information after a girl was indecently assaulted during a break-on overnight.

Richmond Police District officers were called to the scene of the break in on Tamar St, Ballina shortly after 2am.

Police were told a teenaged girl woke up to find a man, who had broken into her home, indecently assaulting her.

Police said the man fled through the back door and the girl woke her mother, who alerted police.

The man allegedly stole a number of items from the home.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad have since begun investigating the circumstances around the incident and have appealed for information from the community to locate the man.

He was described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, with a pale complexion, of above average height, with an average build.

He was dressed in a light grey-coloured hooded jumper and track pants at the time of the incident.

Police have urged who may know the identity of the man, or with information that may assist with inquiries, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

ballina break-in northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Tunnel closed after two car crash

    PHOTOS: Tunnel closed after two car crash

    News EMERGENCY services are on scene at a vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy.

    NO BAIL: Men on manslaughter charges named in court

    premium_icon NO BAIL: Men on manslaughter charges named in court

    Crime FRIENDS and family called out, "love you" as accused was led away

    Review of quarry works extension put on hold

    premium_icon Review of quarry works extension put on hold

    News Quarry operators call for review into operations decision

    Bail refused after $750k hydro cannabis raid

    Bail refused after $750k hydro cannabis raid

    Crime TWO men to remain behind bars after facing court this morning.

    Local Partners