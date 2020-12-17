Menu
Jordan Close is facing multiple charges at Lismore court. Photo: NSW Police Force
Girl almost lost her hand in shooting, court told

Adam Daunt
17th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
TWO men accused of being involved in a shooting which saw a teenage girl almost lose her left hand, have had their court case adjourned until next year.

The case involving Jordan Close and Brody Roberts has been adjourned until February 10, 2021 for charge certification.

Mr Close, 22, and Mr Roberts, 24, have been accused of being involved in a shooting which saw an a 19-year old girl almost lose her left hand due to the damage.

The Director of Public Prosecutions told the court that discussions were ongoing with Mr Close, 22, and a deal had been offered.

Police allege that Mr Close shot the woman in her left hand while they were travelling at Lillian Rock on April 19.

She fled the vehicle and was later taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for emergency surgery.

Close was arrested three days later in Terranora following two dramatic police pursuits through the Tweed Shire, where at one point it is alleged he was driving 140km/hr in an 80km/hr zone along Dulguigan Rd, Murwillumbah.

Mr Close was charged with discharging a firearm with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, damaging more than $15,000 worth of property by fire, intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread and hindering a police investigation

Lillian Rock resident Brody Roberts has been charged with discharging a firearm with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, damaging more than $15,000 worth of property by fire, intentionally causing a fire and being reckless in hindering a police investigation.

