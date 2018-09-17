BREAKING: Girl, 8, critical after being hit by car

An eight-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at McLeans Ridges.

Liana Turner

AN eight-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being struck by a car.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called to Cameron Rd at McLeans Ridges, 10km east of Lismore, about 9.20am today.

The spokesman said the car was believed to be travelling at 70km/h at the time of impact.

He said five ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

He said the girl's mother was performing CPR at the scene as they awaited emergency services.

"The child was thrown over the car onto a grassy verge," he said.

He said the girl suffered serious injuries and was experiencing a cardiac arrest when she was driven by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital.

She remains there in a critical condition.

NSW Police Media said the girl was hit by a southbound sedan.

The male driver of the car was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests, and to be treated for shock.

A crime scene has been established which is being examined by forensic police.

Cameron Rd is closed in both directions.

Officers from Richmond Police District are conducting inquiries into the incident and any witnesses are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.