Little girl undergoes emergency surgery after rape by child

The victim’s mother says her daughter was attacked after being tricked into going to the neighbour’s house.

A five-year-old girl needed emergency surgery after she was "horrifically raped" by her 12-year-old neighbour.

It's now been reported her alleged attacker's life is "carrying on as normal" as he is too young to face any criminal punishment in Bolivia, The Sun reports.

The shocking incident reportedly took place in the neighbourhood of Villa Primero de Mayo in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

According to the victim's mother, the girl was tricked into going to her neighbour's house before she was allegedly raped by the schoolboy.

Afterwards she told her mother she was only bleeding because she fell down but was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Doctors soon discovered the girl's genitals had been badly injured and she eventually told her mother what had really happened.

A five year old needed emergency surgery after she was 'horrifically raped'.

According to local reports, the girl had been threatened not to tell anyone what occurred.

Hospital checks confirmed the young girl had been raped, however those under the age of 14 cannot face criminal punishment under Bolivian law.

Santa Cruz official Brayan Tintaya said the suspect's parents will pay for the victim's medical bills and ongoing psychological treatment.

A judge who specialises in juvenile cases will also establish a therapy course for the 12-year-old boy, according to reports.

Tintaya added that the case has shocked many Bolivian citizens and that the authorities need to rethink legal measures for young offenders to avoid similar situations in the future.

The unnamed mother has now called for justice for her young daughter, adding: "The boy carries on as normal as though nothing happened in his parent's house."

According to local media, the victim's relatives are organising a protest at the hospital to demand justice for the girl.

