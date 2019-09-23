Girl, 2, dies after nanny ‘forgets’ her in car

A two-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car when her babysitter forgot to drop her at preschool.

Tammy Brooks, 40, left Zariah Hasheme in the back seat of a car after driving straight to work in the city of Hobbs, New Mexico on Tuesday morning, The Sun reported.

Ms Brooks said she didn't realise the two-year-old was still in the car until she went to the bank that afternoon.

Babysitter Tammy Brooks says she forgot to drop Zariah off at preschool on her way to work.

Hobbs Police said they received a call around 1.30pm from a woman saying she had accidentally left a child in her car for several hours.

On that day, temperatures in Hobbs reached a high of 30C.

Local fire and rescue declared Zariah dead at the scene.

Ms Brooks is been held at Hobbs Country Detention Centre, charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Zachary Hasheme, the father of the girl, was driving with his wife Demi Petrowski when they received the heartbreaking news.

Zariah Hasheme, 2, died after her babysitter accidentally left her in a hot car.

Her parents say they had given up hope of ever having children before Zariah was born.

RELATED: Mum of twins left to die in hot car speaks out, defends husband

"I heard Demi screaming on the other line saying that Zariah's dead, and I didn't know what to do," Mr Hasheme said about the couple's only child.

"I slammed on my breaks, pulled over.

"I mean, you can forget to bring a pen with you, but it's kind of hard … to forget about a kid in the car."

The pair suffered six miscarriages before Zariah was born.

"We just gave up," Mr Hasheme said.

"She popped up and blessed all our hearts."

The little girl’s mother says she doesn’t wish the pain of losing a child upon her worst enemies. Picture: GoFundMe/ BabyZariah

Ms Petrowski said she would not wish this pain and this hurt upon her worst enemy.

Funeral arrangements for Zariah are underway, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs. So far more than $4500 has been raised.

"Always look at the back seat of the car," Ms Petrowski warns.

"And if there is a child in there or you hear a child screaming, please just … help.

"As for daycare centres, if you know a child is not there at their appointed time, please contact the parents or someone on the emergency list right away."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission