Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has survived an alleged attempt on her life in a suburban street.
A teenage girl has survived an alleged attempt on her life in a suburban street.
Crime

Man accused of trying to strangle teen to death on street

by Patrick Billings
8th Jan 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has survived an alleged attempt on her life a suburban Brisbane street.

The 17-year-old was choked until she lost consciousness by in Inala just after 9pm yesterday.

Police allege a 21-year-old man attacked the girl, who was known to him, after a conversation in the street.

Police said the girl lost consciousness several times as she was being choked, before finally breaking free and seeking help from nearby residents.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the Inala man.

The girl was transported to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Acacia Ridge detectives charged the man with 13 offences including attempted murder, eight counts of strangulation (domestic violence offence), two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of deprivation of liberty and contravene a domestic violence order.

He is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court today.

Information to Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Quote this reference number: QP2000050156

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

court crime domestic vioelnce strangulation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

        premium_icon VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

        Crime There's a breakthrough in the Jesse Vilkelis-Curas 'murder' case with police charging an 18-year-old man over his death.

        FATAL STABBING: Man to be sentenced over deadly brawl

        premium_icon FATAL STABBING: Man to be sentenced over deadly brawl

        Crime Charlie Larter's killer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

        Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

        premium_icon Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

        News A COWARDLY act of vandalism has left people with a disability without vital...

        Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        premium_icon Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        News THERE is going to be an “extensive” refurbishment, starting next month.