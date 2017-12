A teenager has been rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked early this morning to transport a 17-year-old girl from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The teenager had suffered head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Lismore.

The rider was treated by local road ambulance paramedics before being transported to Lismore Base Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The condition of the patient is unknown.