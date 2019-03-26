Menu
Girl, 16, suffers head injuries after falling off horse

26th Mar 2019 6:25 AM

A GIRL has been airlifted to hospital with a head injury after she fell off her horse last night.

Around 6pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Cudgera Creek area after reports that a 16-year-old girl had fallen from a horse.

A spokesman from the rescue chopper said the patient was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's clinical team at the scene.

She was then taken by road ambulance to the Gold Coast Hospital.

It is understood the girl suffered a head injury and she was also treated for spinal injuries as a precaution.

