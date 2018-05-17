Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital overnight.
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital overnight. contributed
News

Girl, 15, flown to hospital with serious medical condition

17th May 2018 6:22 AM

A TEENAGE girl has been rushed to a Queensland hospital overnight, suffering a serious medical condition.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Lismore Base Hospital about 7pm.

A 15-year-old patient needed to be transferred from Lismore to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter could only say the girl was suffering a "serious medical condition".

Lady Cilento is the major specialist children's hospital for families living in Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The hospital provides care to the state's sickest and most critically injured children who need highly specialised care.

More to come.

lady cilento children's hopsital westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'It was unforgiving': Judge rejects killer driver's appeal

    premium_icon 'It was unforgiving': Judge rejects killer driver's appeal

    Crime AN ELDERLY man who turned his ute in front of a young motorcyclist, killing him, has lost his appeal for a lighter sentence.

    'Excessive' rates could cost Lismore its future

    premium_icon 'Excessive' rates could cost Lismore its future

    News Sky-high business rates are costing the town

    YOUR SAY: Is council's 'tough love' budget tough enough?

    YOUR SAY: Is council's 'tough love' budget tough enough?

    News 'Difficult times ahead' warns Lismore mayor

    • 17th May 2018 8:26 AM
    He tried to burn his ex's house down - with her in it

    premium_icon He tried to burn his ex's house down - with her in it

    News She locked herself and her two kids inside as he lit the fire

    Local Partners