THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at midnight last night to transfer a 15-year-old girl from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The girl was reported to have suffered head injuries after falling from a bicycle earlier in the evening in Ballina.

She was treated on scene and transported by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The condition of the patient remains unknown.