Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.
Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.
Crime

Girl, 11, pulled to ground by stranger

by Antonia O’Flaherty
10th Feb 2019 8:01 AM

A YOUNG girl has reported being grabbed by a male stranger on a street in Brisbane's north.

The 11-year-old girl was walking along the Francis Road overpass at Lawnton about 3.20pm Saturday when police say the man grabbed her, without saying anything, and pulled her to the ground before running away.

Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.

He is described as Caucasian with a shaved head, in his early 20s and has a proportionate build and was wearing a light blue t-shirt, running shoes and black shorts.

Police were still speaking with the girl at 6pm Saturday. She did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Detectives have urged anyone in the area at that time who may have seen something or has dashcam footage to contact police.

abduction child abuse editors picks

Top Stories

    Needy school kids to get free glasses and eye tests

    premium_icon Needy school kids to get free glasses and eye tests

    Politics FREE glasses aim to keep students focused on school.

    Incentives for farmers to help protect Richmond River

    premium_icon Incentives for farmers to help protect Richmond River

    Environment Project to deliver improved effluent management over 100 hectares

    3 things you wouldn't expect at a seniors expo

    premium_icon 3 things you wouldn't expect at a seniors expo

    Whats On Looking for non-traditional after-death care? Look no further

    Prohibited weapon: This knife ain't no prop or toy

    premium_icon Prohibited weapon: This knife ain't no prop or toy

    News 'zombie knives' are to be handed over to police.