Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident
News

20th Feb 2019 6:31 AM
A 10-year-old girl died in hospital two days after a quad bike carrying her and three others tipped in the Illawarra region. The all-terrain vehicle was being driven by a 31-year-old woman, who police were told lost control and crashed into a fence at Marshall Mount, near Lake Illawarra just before 10.30am on Sunday.

Two 11-year-old girls were also riding at the time and received minor injuries.

The 10-year-old from Birrong was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick where she died yesterday.

The driver went to Wollongong Hospital where she underwent mandatory testing.
The Crash Investigation Unit was last night piecing together the events leading to the crash.

