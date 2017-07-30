Girder deliveries for pacific highway upgrade

FROM Monday 31 July, 24 metre long bridge girders will be delivered to Tabbimoble via the Pacific Highway and site access from Jacky Bulbin Road.

Two girders a day will travel southbound from the Queensland border for the next two weeks under police escort. The girders are expected to move slowly down the highway and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

From mid next month, motorists will start to use a new section of road about 40 metres north of the existing intersection of Chatsworth Road south, Serpentine Channel North Bank Road and the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth Island.

Work to prepare for the change will be carried out between 6pm and 7am from Tuesday August 1 to Friday August 4, weather permitting.

To maintain safety, the entry to Chatsworth Road south from the Pacific Highway will be temporarily closed during work with traffic detoured to Chatsworth Road north.

Out of hours work to help with the efficiency of the upgrade program will be temporarily carried out on Sundays between Shark Creek and south of Byrons Lane at Gulmarrad.

Work involving soil excavation with three excavators and isolated hauling with one truck on the alignment between Shark Creek and south of Byrons Lane will be carried out from 8am to 4pm until the end of August.

Traffic control will be in place between 6am and 6pm on Monday July 31 and Tuesday August 1 for resurfacing and line marking work on the southbound lanes of the highway between Pimlico Road intersection and Emigrant Creek Bridge at Pimlico.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.