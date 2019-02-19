Menu
CO-founder Eddie Brook is excited to start work on Cape Byron Distillery's first line of whiskey.
Gin distillery branches out with production of new spirit

Marc Stapelberg
by
19th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
Cape Byron Distillery, well known for its Brookie's Gin, has announced the next chapter in the company's future as it dives into the "wonderful world of whisky”.

Co-Founder and master distiller Jim McEwan, the only distiller in the world to win Master Distiller of The Year three times, and co-founder Eddie Brook have started distilling the first batch.

The making of the whisky takes place in the same piece of equipment as the gin production.

The distillery will boil the beer (wash) into "low wines” and then re-distill the "low wines” into "new make spirit”.

The copper still was custom designed in Tasmania and compliments the whisky production, but there is no infusion of botanicals in the process.

Mr Brook said they had sourced single whisky casks from Kentucky including Jim Beam casks to age the whisky in Byron Bay and were confident with the unique climate and salty sea air along Byron Bay's coast that it would positively affect the process.

The distillery has plans to fill over 30 barrels initially with each barrel holding approximately 200 litres.

Consumers should be able to purchase the first bottle two years from now.

Cape Byron Distillery have also released a Roasted Macadamia and Wattleseed Liqueur.

