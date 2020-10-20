Gin, beer and muesli brands unite

Brothers Eddie and Will Brook, co-founders of the We The Many project.

THREE popular Northern Rivers brands are launching a new initiative to produce carbon-neutral products with the purpose of investing in climate-positive projects.

The project — called We, The Many — include the Brook family: Pam, Martin and their sons Will and Eddie, from Brookfarm and Cape Byron Distillery.

Also involved are Brad Rogers and Jamie Cook, two of the co-founders of Stone & Wood.

Will Brook said We, the Many will invest 50 per cent of profits into climate-positive solutions, including regenerative agriculture, wind and solar farms, recycling technology and forest regeneration.

“While all three companies have strong environmental ethics and credentials, we wanted to create a movement where climate change is a key business driver rather than an afterthought,” he said.

Following initial seed funding to get the project off the ground, We, the Many launched an Indiegogo campaign to help underwrite its first range of carbon neutral products: a set of nutrient-dense breakfast cereals, formulated to optimise personal health.

Will Brook, co-founder of the We The Many project.

“Indiegogo gives supporters the chance to join the project at the ground level, and enable us to make our first climate positive investment,” Mr Brook said.

The new products will use prebiotic green banana resistant starch for gut health, antioxidant rich beetroot for sports performance and turmeric with 95 per cent curcumin for anti-inflammatory properties.

The first range of carbon neutral products will allow backers to support their personal health along with the planet’s wellbeing.

“We want to mobilise business to create a commercial solution to a global problem which, over time, can make an even bigger contribution to climate action projects as it grows,” Mr Brook added.

