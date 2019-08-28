Gin AND ice cream... what's not to love?

SAMPLE: Rainforest Spring ice cream will be a limited edition collaboration between Byron Shire businesses Knox & Aya and The Cape Byron Distillery.

TWO Northern Rivers businesses have joined forces to create a delicious idea: Davison plums, soaked in Byron Gin for 12 months, in a dairy-free coconut and gin ice cream to welcome spring.

Rainforest Spring ice cream will be a limited edition collaboration between Byron Shire businesses Knox & Aya and The Cape Byron Distillery.

Nadine and Horst, owners of Knox & Aya, said they love making decadent, indulgent ice cream rich in flavour and texture.

"The distillery gave us some of their Davidson plums, which had soaked for 12 months in Brookie's Gin. When we finely sliced them into the coconut and gin ice cream, it created a bright, perky lift. It's refreshing and inspiring, like drinking from a rainforest spring," Horst said.

"The subtle side of gin in ice cream is really captivating, it allows Brookie's carefully selected aromatics to shine through. Turns out these flavours play really well with coconut milk," he added.

Horst said Knox & Aya values flavour over sugar.

"It's important to note that Knox and Aya is not your typical ice cream. We are proudly dairy-free and avoid the additives and fluffers of commercial ice cream."

Eddie Brook, Cape Byron's spirit maker, along with Jim McEwan, developed Brookie's Byron Gin, which builds its unique rainforest flavour including aniseed and cinnamon myrtle, lilly pilly and blood limes, amongst 21 others.

Many of those flavours are grown on the Brook family's regenerated subtropical rainforest.

The new flavour will be available at the Knox & Aya stall at Sample Food Festival on September 7, at the Bangalow Showgrounds. It will also be available at No Bones restaurant. The ice cream will also be available at tours of Cape Byron distilleryduring September.