Cowboys recruitment target Josh McGuire at Broncos training earlier this year.
Rugby League

Gillmeister says best to come from McGuire

by TRENT SLATTER
19th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
MAROONS legend Trevor Gillmeister believes a change of scenery with the North Queensland Cowboys could bring out the best in Broncos enforcer Josh McGuire.

The Cowboys are understood to be close to working out a deal which would see McGuire join the club for the 2019 season on a lucrative multi-year deal.

Gillmeister has worked with McGuire is his former role as Maroons defensive coach and admitted he was blown away when he heard the Broncos might release the hard-hitting forward to ease their salary cap concerns.

The 28-year-old has become a mainstay in the Queensland Origin side since his debut in 2015 and has also cemented his place in the Australian squad at lock.

The Broncos have a strong crop of young forwards coming through including Tevita Pangai Junior, David Fifita, and Payne Haas, but Gillmeister believed McGuire's best football could still ahead of him with the Cowboys.

"Sometimes a fresh start is really good and I think he'll find a new lease on life to be honest," Gillmeister said.

"Not that he hasn't been playing well, but I think he'll really appreciate a change of scenery and a different voice and different team mates around him every week.

"He's played for Queensland and Australia this year … he's a good trainer, and he'll bring that professionalism there as well.

"You look at some of the blokes getting in their early 30s and playing their best footy. He's not that old anyway, but I think he's going to be a huge asset to the Cowboys."

McGuire has been Brisbane's starting lock for the past two seasons while he has also played prop during his 194-game NRL career.

Just where he will fit into a Cowboys pack alongside Matt Scott, Jordan McLean, and Jason Taumalolo remains to be seen, but Gillmeister felt McGuire's ability to play big minutes would give coach Paul Green more flexibility with his forward rotations.

"He can play 80 in the middle of the ruck which is no mean feat nowadays, especially for his size too," Gillmeister said.

"He'd give 'Greeny' a bit more versatility with what he can do there, especially with some of the young forwards they've got up there now.

"He's always been a starter, especially for the Broncos in the last four of five years and he regularly plays 80 minutes so it'll be refreshing to see how they use him."

