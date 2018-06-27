Gillian Triggs: Bill of Rights will protect our freedom

FORMER president of the Human Rights Commission, Professor Gillian Triggs, will champion for a Bill of Rights for Australia when she speaks in Mullumbimby this weekend.

She will deliver the Ngara Institute's 2018 Annual Lecture It's time for an Australian Bill of Rights.

The Ngara Institute was a not-for-profit activist think tank based in Mullumbimby.

Prof Triggs said if Australia had a bill of rights it would be possible for the courts to have a wider range of tools against which to measure the compliance of both human rights law and common law freedoms that come before the courts.

She said a bill of rights may not need to be entrenched in the Constitution.

"My view is that the chances of getting constitutional change are very slim," she said.

"If we can't get indigenous recognition at even the simplest of levels, we can't even eliminate the race clause in the Constitution, so it would be completely unrealistic for me to suggest a full constitutional entrenchment of a charter of rights.

She proposed a legislated charter similar to the Victorian Charter of Rights. While admitting it would be weak and could be changed by another government, she said it would set a foundational document that could be built on, and would build trust.

"That, I think, is a practical way forward."

Prof Triggs said she chose the lecture's topic she wanted to deliver.

"They (Nagara Institute) were interested in me talking about human rights generally, so I said I would be interested in speaking about indigenous recognition, but particularly the incarceration of indigenous juveniles," she said.

"I was interested in a broad question of the overreach of executive power with the current government, and the passing of legislation that impinges on our human rights and, of course, asylum seekers and refugees.

"I was talking about all these things (to be part of the lecture) along with the social-economic aspect of human rights: homelessness, elder abuse, and particularly the decline in the position of women in the Australian economy and political power, so we put all of those together.

"Basically the thing that I am talking about in a number of speeches around Australia is that we need to revisit a discussion about a charter of rights for Australia as a whole."