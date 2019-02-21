Whats On
GIG GUIDE: What's on this week on the Northern Rivers
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Seniors Week Morning Melodies Howie Brothers 9.30am
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents The Librarian 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Surf Legends Lounge Q&A 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: The Mail Box Crew 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nate Daniels 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hector Brown 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sky Eater 7pm
Friday, February 22
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Lance Lincoln 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Andrew De Silvas Prince Purple Revolution 7pm; Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: G 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Fripps & Fripps + Guests 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Open Air film followed by Q&A 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: M.E. Baird & Sali Barcewell 8.30pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Rochelle Lees Duo 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Marshall O'Kell Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: LaVida Cellar Jason Kafoa 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark Band 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Beer Garden - DJ 9pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Occupation 7.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Tahlia Matheson 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nate Daniels 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon Band 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Vanessa & The Electric Eclectic 7pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Carlly & Roo 6.30pm
Saturday, February 23
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Troy Cassar-Daley Greatest Hits Tour 7pm; Boardwalk - Milo Green 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Luca Brasi + Guests 8pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Overcoming: Stories of Challenge, Triumph & The Sea raw surf storytelling 4pm; Momentum Generation film 5.45pm; Beyond Litmus World Premiere Film 8.15pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Jex Lopez 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Danny Doon Trio 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: DJ Ritzi 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub 9.30pm / Occa Rock 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Brommers 1pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 2pm; Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Supercheese Duo 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Juke Joint Way 7pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Sunday, February 24
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Kava Kings 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon & the Hip Operation 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Rod Murray Duo 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolan 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wild Marmalade 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 4pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna - Check 2 11am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Laurie La 1pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Jason Delphin 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push followed by DJ James Browne 2pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Guy Kachel noon
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Open Mic 3pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Mapstone 7pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, February 25
- Mary G's, Lismore: 888 Poker 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
Tuesday, February 26
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worrall 7pm
Wednesday, February 27
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm