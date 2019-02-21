Menu
TOUR: Country star Troy Cassar-Daley brings his Greatest Hits show to Ballina this weekend.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: What's on this week on the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
by
21st Feb 2019 1:59 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Seniors Week Morning Melodies Howie Brothers 9.30am
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents The Librarian 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Surf Legends Lounge Q&A 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: The Mail Box Crew 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nate Daniels 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hector Brown 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sky Eater 7pm

Friday, February 22

  • Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Lance Lincoln 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Andrew De Silvas Prince Purple Revolution 7pm; Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: G 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Fripps & Fripps + Guests 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Open Air film followed by Q&A 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: M.E. Baird & Sali Barcewell 8.30pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Rochelle Lees Duo 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Marshall O'Kell Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: LaVida Cellar Jason Kafoa 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark Band 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Beer Garden - DJ 9pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Occupation 7.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Tahlia Matheson 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nate Daniels 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon Band 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Vanessa & The Electric Eclectic 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Carlly & Roo 6.30pm

Saturday, February 23

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Troy Cassar-Daley Greatest Hits Tour 7pm; Boardwalk - Milo Green 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Luca Brasi + Guests 8pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Overcoming: Stories of Challenge, Triumph & The Sea raw surf storytelling 4pm; Momentum Generation film 5.45pm; Beyond Litmus World Premiere Film 8.15pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Jex Lopez 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Danny Doon Trio 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: DJ Ritzi 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub 9.30pm / Occa Rock 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Brommers 1pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 2pm; Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Supercheese Duo 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Juke Joint Way 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

 

Sunday, February 24

  • Byron Bay Brewery: The Kava Kings 4pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon & the Hip Operation 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Rod Murray Duo 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolan 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wild Marmalade 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 4pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna - Check 2 11am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Laurie La 1pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Jason Delphin 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push followed by DJ James Browne 2pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Guy Kachel noon
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Open Mic 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Mapstone 7pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

 

Monday, February 25

  • Mary G's, Lismore: 888 Poker 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm

 

Tuesday, February 26

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worrall 7pm

 

Wednesday, February 27

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm　　　　　　

　

