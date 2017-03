Gig guide: This week's music performances

SONGBIRD: Artist Belinda Wollaston as Judy Garland. For one night only, Wollaston will play a cabaret show at Tyalgum Hall based around the songs of Judy Garland. Nominated for Broadway World's Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Wollaston previously won a Craig Dodd Award for best actress for The Spitfire Grill. Wollaston's show tells the story of Garland's life in an intimate, stripped back setting and features special guest Shaun Rennie. The music of Judy Garland is on at Tyalgum Hall, Coolman St, Tyalgum, this Saturday from 8pm.