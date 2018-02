GIG GUIDE: The shows you need to know about

COUNTRY: The Dungarees are bassist / vocalist James Murdoch, guitarist / vocalist Robb Angus, guitarist / vocalist Kiron Jhass, steel player Darrek Anderson and drummer Ben Shillabeer. Produced by multi-Grammy Award wining producer Paul Worley, Anywhere With You is the The Dungarees' follow-up single to I'm Down. An upbeat summer single, Anywhere With You was recorded at Alberta's OCL Studios, marking Worley's first visit to the studio, and the band's inaugural work with this burgeoning new relationship. At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, on Saturday, February 3.