MACBETH ON SCREEN: Returning home from battle, the victorious Macbeth meets three witches on the heath. Driven by their disturbing prophecies, he sets out on the path to murder. This contemporary production of Shakespeare's darkest psychological thriller marks both the debut of Christopher Eccleston (Dr Who) with the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and the return of Niamh Cusack to the company as Lady Macbeth. Please note: This is a screening of the theatre performance, recorded live at the UK's Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, on April 11. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, on May 18, from 1pm. $25.
GIG GUIDE: The entertainment you need to know about

Javier Encalada
by
10th May 2018 12:00 PM
Thursday, (today) May 10

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Quality Street Hip Hop Night 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Roving Crows 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: 3Form DJs Upstairs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney & Bree Bullock 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Friday, (tomorrow) May 11

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - 7.30pm; Level One - Dean Doyle With Sophistication Presents Morning Melodies 9.30am; Boardwalk Piano Bar: Narelle Harris 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Mal Eastick and Andrew Hegedus 8pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; Outshined 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Looking For Lawson: The Poetry of Henry Lawson In Music and Song 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Lazy Ghost + Free The Genie + The Dagwood Dogs 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Writers Festival Present Lost Connections: Johann Hari Uncovers The Real Cause of Depression And The Unexpected Solutions 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rod Murray Duo 8.30pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Grace & Beau 6pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Lisa Hunt 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Teddi Cox 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Lennox Groove-Bugs 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11am; Movie - The Theory Of Everything 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Rumble Fish 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Painted Crow 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Bay Collective 8.30pm
  • The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Kayza K 7.30pm
  • The Drill Hall Theatre, Mullumbimby: Frankghanistan 8pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Biggy P 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Hartung 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Secret Gig 9pm

Saturday, May 12

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Chris Fisher 6pm; level One - Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow 7.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Dan Hannaford Band 9pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Just Sayin' 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Beer Garden - Family Affair 6pm; Band Room - Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective Sessions 6pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Macbeth By William Shakespeare Live Screening 1pm; Backhouse & The Backroaders 7.30pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: DJ Mitchey Witchey 5pm; Mason Rack Band 8.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Outside The Square 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Lee Brothers 9.30pm
  • Lulu's Cafe, Mullumbimby: The Jammed Tarts 11am
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Monkey & The Fish 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Sling Shot 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Smash & Bangers 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Drill Hall Theatre, Mullumbimby: Frankghanistan 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Andy Janz Brown Band 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Brunswick Bootleggers 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, May 13

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Mothers' Day Lunch With Paul Mulqueen 12pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Spinnakers Restaurant - Mothers' Day Lunch With Milo Green 12pm; Auditorium - Dean Doyle With Sophstication Mothers' Day Concert 2.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Goodrich 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Wilson Cooper Band 3pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon And The Hip Operation 2pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Friendly Enemies 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Thor Phillips 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Roving Crows 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Wordplay Duo 3.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; The Dorian Dowse Quartet 12.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 4pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 3pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Carmen Underwater 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tin Can String Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & DJ Jez Vegas 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm

Monday, May 14

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, May 15

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 8.30pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Daryl James 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, May 16

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Doco Series - Middle Aged Men In Lycra Narrated By Phil Liggett 6.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Trombone Kellie + Scrubby Pete Duo 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Peter C and Dr Baz 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Felix 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm
    Local Partners