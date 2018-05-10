GIG GUIDE: The entertainment you need to know about

MACBETH ON SCREEN: Returning home from battle, the victorious Macbeth meets three witches on the heath. Driven by their disturbing prophecies, he sets out on the path to murder. This contemporary production of Shakespeare's darkest psychological thriller marks both the debut of Christopher Eccleston (Dr Who) with the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and the return of Niamh Cusack to the company as Lady Macbeth. Please note: This is a screening of the theatre performance, recorded live at the UK's Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, on April 11. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, on May 18, from 1pm. $25.