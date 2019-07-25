Whats On
GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Northern Rivers
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: The Big Gig 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 6.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Open Mic Night 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Bruggy 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chango Tree 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Izzy Day 7pm; 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Milo Green 8pm
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: 8pm
- Byron Theatre: Pianistic Kaleidoscope - Classical Recital by Roman Rudnytsky 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Toke 7pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Occarock 8pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Larry Laughs Loud Stand up Comedy - Em O'Loughlin 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Ben Torley 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jordan McRobbie 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dennis Wilson and Mal Forester 8.30pm
- The Courthouse Hotel, Mullumbimby: Uke Mullum's Birthday and Bye for Now 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hombres 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Steven Lovelight Trio 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Hannah Campbell 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm
Saturday, July 27
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Dutton 6pm; First Floor - Mal's Blues Bar with John Mackey 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic 6pm
- Byron Golf Club: The Caine Cutters Blues Band 8pm
- Byron Theatre: Welcome to Paradox - Luka Lesson 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Late for Woodstock 8pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Lemon Drop 7pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Inside Outlaw 8.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Sali Bracewell 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Band of Gorillas 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Palm Wine Ambassadors - Artist Residency 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: We Found Love Tribute - Andy Mac 8pm
Sunday, July 28
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Broken Levee Brass Band supported by Timbuktu 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona 3pm
- Byron Theatre: Top Dog Film Festival 2019 2pm; Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour 2019 6pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Larry Laughs Loud Open Mic Comedy 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Adam Brown 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 12.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Khan Johnson 2pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Adam Harpaz 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 1pm; DJ 2-Sinc 5pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: The Linelockers 2pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hell and Whiskey 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jack Casey 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session - DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, July 29
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, July 30
- Byron Theatre: A Touch of Ireland 7.30pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rock'n Rebels Dance Classes - Beginners to Advanced 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, July 31
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre: A Touch of Ireland 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Boots (DJ set) 6pm