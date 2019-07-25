Menu
WORD: Fresh from five months writing and recording in South America, Byron resident Luka Lesson's Welcome to Paradox tour will see the wordsmith accompanied by Egyptian-Australian multi-instrumentalist Meena Shamaly. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 7.30pm. WAYNE QUILLIAM
GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Northern Rivers

25th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: The Big Gig 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 6.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Open Mic Night 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Bruggy 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chango Tree 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Izzy Day 7pm; 8.45pm

Tomorrow

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Milo Green 8pm
  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: Pianistic Kaleidoscope - Classical Recital by Roman Rudnytsky 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Toke 7pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Occarock 8pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Larry Laughs Loud Stand up Comedy - Em O'Loughlin 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Ben Torley 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jordan McRobbie 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dennis Wilson and Mal Forester 8.30pm
  • The Courthouse Hotel, Mullumbimby: Uke Mullum's Birthday and Bye for Now 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Hombres 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Steven Lovelight Trio 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Hannah Campbell 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm

Saturday, July 27

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Dutton 6pm; First Floor - Mal's Blues Bar with John Mackey 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic 6pm
  • Byron Golf Club: The Caine Cutters Blues Band 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: Welcome to Paradox - Luka Lesson 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Late for Woodstock 8pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Lemon Drop 7pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Inside Outlaw 8.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Sali Bracewell 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Band of Gorillas 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Palm Wine Ambassadors - Artist Residency 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: We Found Love Tribute - Andy Mac 8pm

Sunday, July 28

  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Broken Levee Brass Band supported by Timbuktu 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona 3pm
  • Byron Theatre: Top Dog Film Festival 2019 2pm; Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour 2019 6pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Larry Laughs Loud Open Mic Comedy 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Adam Brown 1pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 12.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Khan Johnson 2pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Adam Harpaz 5pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 1pm; DJ 2-Sinc 5pm
  • South Lismore Bowling Club: The Linelockers 2pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Hell and Whiskey 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jack Casey 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session - DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, July 29

  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre: A Touch of Ireland 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Boots (DJ set) 6pm
