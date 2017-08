Gig guide: hot shows on our stages this week

DUO: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring together to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2. Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole have stayed at the forefront of Australian country music for close to two decades, and the combination of these two dynamic performers has proven to be a hit with live audiences having toured the country on several occasions since their first encounter almost 20 years ago. Adam and Beccy have finally taken their favourite list of country duets to the studio and they have now hit the road with The Great Country Song Book Volume II Tour. At the Ballina RSL Club this Saturday from 8.30pm. Details from ballinarsl.com.au